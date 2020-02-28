FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 314 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $152.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.