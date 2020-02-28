FIL Ltd Buys New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.