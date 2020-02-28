FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,100 Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

