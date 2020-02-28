Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.