Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.34. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 307,818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 359,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

