Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.