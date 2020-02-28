Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Express posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Express by 413.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Express by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $525,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

