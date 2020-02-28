Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 244,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $69.13 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

