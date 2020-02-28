ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,415 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of ExlService worth $146,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock worth $2,258,825. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

