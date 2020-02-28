ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 46,815 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,815 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $320.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.22. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.