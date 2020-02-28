ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Childrens Place by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Childrens Place by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

