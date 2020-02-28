ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 658 NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $321.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average of $298.35. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.36.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

