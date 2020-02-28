ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,411,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.05 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

