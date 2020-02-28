Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELS opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

