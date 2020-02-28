Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.82. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Ducommun by 20.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

