Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,813,991 shares of company stock worth $44,674,613. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.