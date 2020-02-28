Comerica Bank Sells 852 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Prudential Public by 33.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 287,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Public by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.