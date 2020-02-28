Comerica Bank Sells 4,684 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,130.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.90 and its 200 day moving average is $228.89. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

