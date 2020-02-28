Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.63 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.