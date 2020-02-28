Comerica Bank Purchases 32,093 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,053,818 shares of company stock worth $598,851,492.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

