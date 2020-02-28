Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $161.52 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $76,703.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,833 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

