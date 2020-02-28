Comerica Bank Has $2.80 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Perspecta worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perspecta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Perspecta by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.72 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

