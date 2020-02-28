Comerica Bank Has $2.63 Million Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

