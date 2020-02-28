Comerica Bank Has $2.53 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after buying an additional 375,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

