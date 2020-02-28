Comerica Bank Has $2.51 Million Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

