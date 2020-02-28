Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after buying an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after buying an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

