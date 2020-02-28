Comerica Bank Buys 859 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

