Comerica Bank Buys 509 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

