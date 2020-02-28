Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 87,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of FMBI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.