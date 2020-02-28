Comerica Bank Acquires 177 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of LogMeIn worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LogMeIn by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.01 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

