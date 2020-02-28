Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

