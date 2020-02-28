Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.