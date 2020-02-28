Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $52.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

