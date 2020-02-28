Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,037,000 after buying an additional 142,581 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

