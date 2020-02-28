Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $67.95 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

