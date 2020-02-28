Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.20. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

