Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

