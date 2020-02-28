Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $230.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.