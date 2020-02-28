Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.92 and a 1-year high of $198.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.