Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of GNRC opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

