Cetera Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after buying an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after buying an additional 919,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,608,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after buying an additional 780,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

MPW opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

