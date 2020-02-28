Cetera Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23,377.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.