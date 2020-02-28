Cetera Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of KXI stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.