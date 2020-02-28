Cetera Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 869,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 357,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.04 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

