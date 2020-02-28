Cetera Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period.

BIZD stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

