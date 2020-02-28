Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GCOW opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.