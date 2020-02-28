Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CUZ stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

