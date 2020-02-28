Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 81.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $183.75 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.