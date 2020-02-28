Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.57.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.