Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,308 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.25 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

